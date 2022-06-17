Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 2,643 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,470 shares of company stock worth $9,406,060. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $15.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.21. 30,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.16, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.54 and its 200-day moving average is $541.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

