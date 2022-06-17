Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 4,048 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $37,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $62.87. 34,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,798. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

