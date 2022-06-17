Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 4,491 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $21,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,031,152,000 after acquiring an additional 335,250 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $790,913,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,859,000 after acquiring an additional 237,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,474. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.92 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.37.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.