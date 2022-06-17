Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 859,357 shares of company stock valued at $25,240,342. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

