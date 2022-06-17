British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for about 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.04. 85,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,754. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.98) to GBX 4,400 ($53.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.69) to GBX 3,800 ($46.12) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,100.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.