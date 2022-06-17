Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $61,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,563. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $200.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

