Brokerages Set IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) Target Price at C$5.31

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.
Several equities analysts have commented on IMV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of TSE:IMV opened at C$0.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58. The firm has a market cap of C$76.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. IMV has a 1 year low of C$0.91 and a 1 year high of C$3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.55.
About IMV (Get Rating)
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
