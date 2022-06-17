Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $140.18

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $122.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

