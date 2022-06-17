Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price at $34.07

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.07.
Several brokerages recently commented on PYCR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -26.75. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $39.71.
Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
