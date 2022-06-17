Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price at $34.07

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYCR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 99.9% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 468,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 37.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 50,297 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $215,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -26.75. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

