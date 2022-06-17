Brokerages Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Target Price at $4.55

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEF. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,435,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 1,423.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,843,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,361 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,528 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEF opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. Telefónica has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Telefónica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.