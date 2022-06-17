Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Update

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 12,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BKD stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

