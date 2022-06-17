BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

DOOO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.59. 5,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,613. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 512.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BRP by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BRP by 1,253.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

