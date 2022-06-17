BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $98.26

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$98.26 and traded as low as C$82.04. BRP shares last traded at C$82.93, with a volume of 204,741 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOO. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$97.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.26.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 12.071107 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BRP Company Profile (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

