Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Brunswick stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

