BSCPAD (BSCPAD) One Day Volume Tops $437,630.00

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $17.14 million and $437,630.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00299439 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.07 or 0.02403413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00093581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012865 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

