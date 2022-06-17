Bunicorn Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $89,112.16 and $43,803.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 119.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,668.61 or 0.75331468 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00300139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012695 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.