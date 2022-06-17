Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,958.33 ($35.91).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BNZL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($31.86) to GBX 2,800 ($33.98) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.81) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, April 25th.

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,614 ($31.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,921.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,865.15. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,205.50 ($26.77) and a one year high of GBX 3,167.27 ($38.44).

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.01), for a total transaction of £396,491.96 ($481,237.97). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($37.75), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($186,547.15).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

