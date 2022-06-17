Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 14% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $11.06 million and approximately $10,072.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00545916 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

