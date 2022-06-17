Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Given New $31.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of CDRE opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

