Camden Capital LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.99.

