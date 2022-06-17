Camden Capital LLC Buys 863 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 718,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 222,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $189.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.87.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.80.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,260 shares of company stock worth $34,398,073. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

