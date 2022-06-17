Camden Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

MUB stock opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

