Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Camden Capital LLC reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $69.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.19. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

