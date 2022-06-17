Camden Capital LLC Takes $439,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,694,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after acquiring an additional 438,478 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,872,000 after acquiring an additional 255,743 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,144,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $55.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

