Camden Capital LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

