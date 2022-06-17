Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Raised to $47.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of CPB opened at $45.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,957,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,457,000 after buying an additional 311,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

