Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $34.72. 73,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,335. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.