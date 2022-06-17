Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

