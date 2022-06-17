Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.16.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 128,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 199.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

