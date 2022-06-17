Centrifuge (CFG) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $55.93 million and approximately $159,294.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 264,052,780 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

