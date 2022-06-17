CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $77.90

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €77.90 ($81.15) and last traded at €82.00 ($85.42), with a volume of 7535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €79.10 ($82.40).

CWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($121.88) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $589.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is €86.10 and its 200-day moving average is €101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

