ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 30.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $775,313.81 and $1.11 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,579.52 or 1.00133920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00031352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020089 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

