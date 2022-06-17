Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CEMI stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 100.75%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 506.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71,352 shares during the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

