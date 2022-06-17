Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,260 shares of company stock valued at $34,398,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $189.19 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.87.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

About Chubb (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

