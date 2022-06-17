Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) COO Sells $202,524.42 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maria Martinez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.32 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 52.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 26,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

