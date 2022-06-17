Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.81 billion-$51.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.83 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.76-$0.84 EPS.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,961,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 907,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 290,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

