Citigroup Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $455.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $560.04.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $365.08 on Tuesday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $360.90 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

