City Holding Co. Boosts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $121.09 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.90 and its 200-day moving average is $160.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.71.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

