City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 495,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,431,000 after buying an additional 63,388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.72. 194,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

