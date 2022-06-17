City Holding Co. Buys 64 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 90,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $237.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.61.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.