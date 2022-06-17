City Holding Co. Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

City Holding Co. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 46,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

