City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. City makes up 3.9% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in City were worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in City during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in City by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in City by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in City by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in City by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,048.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.64. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,380. City Holding has a 12-month low of $71.61 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.87.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

