City Holding Co. Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,869. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

