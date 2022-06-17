City Holding Co. Grows Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.60. 384,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,856,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

