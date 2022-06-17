City Holding Co. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,470 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 101,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,133. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

