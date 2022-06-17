City Holding Co. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $227.43. 9,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,884. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average of $237.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

