City Holding Co. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,872. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.14 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

