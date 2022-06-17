City Holding Co. Has $23.23 Million Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. City comprises about 3.9% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. City Holding Co. owned 1.94% of City worth $23,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in City by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in City by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in City by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of City stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,380. City Holding has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.56.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. City had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,048.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $147,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,660 shares of company stock worth $692,446 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

