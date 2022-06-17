City Holding Co. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 31,871 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Southern by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 210,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.28. 78,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.85. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,331 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,999 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

