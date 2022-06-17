City Holding Co. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $307.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.08 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

